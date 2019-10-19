Saturday, October 19, 2019

The High Divers celebrate their five year anniversary at the Royal American on Nov. 7

Happy Bandiversary to you

Posted by Matt Keady on Sat, Oct 19, 2019 at 10:18 AM

Charleston group the High Divers will have a five-year “Bandiversary” at the Royal American on Thurs. Nov. 7.

This past summer, the four-piece group took a more polished approach with the release of their six track EP, Ride With You.
Frontman Luke Mitchell describes his band as a blend of rock 'n' roll, folk, country, indie, and psychedelic rock. Or in other words, “We’re just a rock band,” Mitchell says.

Ride With You dealt with serious issues: PTSD, abusive relationships, losing friends to suicide, and learning to love yourself. For the new record, the band was able to reach a peak of thoughtful and vulnerable lyricism that can seem almost timeless with the controlling melodies.

“We aren’t used to writing from such a vulnerable place, but after doing it, I think both Mary Alice [Mitchell] and I felt like we’d been through something cathartic,” Mitchell says.

After their big performance at the Royal American, the band will be touring to celebrate five years at some of their favorite stops around the country.
