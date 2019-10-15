Tuesday, October 15, 2019

2 Slices drops music video for new single "Eventually"

Best believe they're back

click to enlarge The last time Danny May and DJ LazerCat released a 2 Slices album was in 2017 - JONATHAN BONCEK FILE PHOTO
2 Slices is letting us in on a little secret, and it has to do with their upcoming album. Last week they released a music video for their single "Eventually."

Over syncopated rhythms and the usual sad-pop synths, singer Danny May and bandmate DJ LazerCat groove their way through a colorful video.


Lights flash and silhouettes dance in front of solid-hued backgrounds, with a deep saturation. Local musicians Brett Nash, Grace Joyner (who was featured on the song), and Nic Jenkins cameo as May and LazerCat's backing band.

2 Slices' story has been one of evolution and paving their own way. From their 2017 debut single, “Slow Poison,” to the release of their first album, Best Believe, their sound has developed quickly.
Singer Danny Martin and bandmate Brandon Fudge play with sounds, effects and lyrics, constantly finding new ways to create pop music. These two are a force to be reckoned with — and their upcoming album is just the same.

