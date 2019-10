Song by Song: Damn Skippy dishes on ambitious Progression project with DJ FL!P and brand new 'The Ollie EP'

you gotta learn to walk before you can run

When we talked to Alex Veazey, a.k.a. Damn Skippy, a couple years back, he was excited about beginning a new collaboration with DJ FL!P. Now a well-established partnership, the duo have been hard at work recording and, at last, releasing a series of three EPs entitled “Progression.”

