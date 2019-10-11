Friday, October 11, 2019

Gold Light releases new LP

Keep Shining

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 10:58 AM

Indie folk band Gold Light released their latest album, Zephyr, on Oct. 10. Composed of nine tracks, songwriter Joe Chang says that most of the LP is about the passage of time.

"It’s a little hard to comment on this album, because it means a lot on many different levels," he says. "On the one hand it’s more so a collection of short stories told in song form, with down-and-out characters (a lot of whom are based on real friends and family) just trying to get through this world as they grow older, be it having children, doing their jobs, taking care of their families, trying to grasp onto whatever it is that might be eternal in us and so on. So I’d say it’s my most mature album to date, as it should be, tackling these themes and experiences."


Zephyr continues Gold Light's acoustic drive, but adopts a slightly more down home vibe, compared to their last release, 2019's Shadows in the Shallows.

"I essentially wanted the album to be like what it feels like to sit on a front porch in the South, on a hazy lazy warm day with the sun going down," Change says. "That kind of sums it up. Some guy with a guitar just telling stories on the porch."

Gold Light will be in town performing their new songs on Oct. 18 at the Tin Roof at 8 p.m. Tickets will be $7 at the door.
