Thursday, October 10, 2019

Vote now for the 2019 City Paper Music Awards

Vote until Tues., Oct 15

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge Abstract that Rapper at the 2018 City Paper Music Awards - LAUREN HURLOCK
  • Lauren Hurlock
  • Abstract that Rapper at the 2018 City Paper Music Awards
Vote for your favorite Charleston musicians in the City Paper Music Awards from now until Tues., Oct. 15. This year, there are more than 100 talented musicians and bands up for recognition in 24 different categories.

>>> Vote NOW for the 2019 City Paper Music Awards

There are some names you'll recognize and others who are up-and-coming, but give them a listen and see what all those nominations are about. All of the finalists make music in, inspired by, or are from Charleston, so find a new local favorite.

Show these musicians some love and VOTE. You have until Tues. Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. to vote for everything from Artist of the Year to Soul/R&B Act of the Year. The winners will be announced with our 2019 City Paper Music Awards issue on Wed. Nov. 13.

