Vote now for the 2019 City Paper Music Awards

click to enlarge Lauren Hurlock

Abstract that Rapper at the 2018 City Paper Music Awards

Vote for your favorite Charleston musicians in theMusic Awards from now until Tues., Oct. 15. This year, there are more than 100 talented musicians and bands up for recognition in 24 different categories.There are some names you'll recognize and others who are up-and-coming, but give them a listen and see what all those nominations are about. All of the finalists make music in, inspired by, or are from Charleston, so find a new local favorite.Show these musicians some love and VOTE. You have until Tues. Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. to vote for everything from Artist of the Year to Soul/R&B Act of the Year. The winners will be announced with our 2019Music Awards issue on Wed. Nov. 13.