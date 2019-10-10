Thursday, October 10, 2019
Vote now for the 2019 City Paper Music Awards
Vote until Tues., Oct 15
Vote for your favorite Charleston musicians in the City Paper
Music Awards from now until Tues., Oct. 15. This year, there are more than 100 talented musicians and bands up for recognition in 24 different categories.
There are some names you'll recognize and others who are up-and-coming, but give them a listen and see what all those nominations are about. All of the finalists make music in, inspired by, or are from Charleston, so find a new local favorite.
Show these musicians some love and VOTE. You have until Tues. Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. to vote for everything from Artist of the Year to Soul/R&B Act of the Year. The winners will be announced with our 2019 City Paper
Music Awards issue on Wed. Nov. 13.
