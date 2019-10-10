Thursday, October 10, 2019

Sol Driven Train announce new LP in November

Preparing to leave the station

Posted by Matt Keady on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge Sol Driven Train will celebrate 20 years together in 2020 - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Sol Driven Train will celebrate 20 years together in 2020
click to enlarge Ridin' will be Sol Driven Train's 10th album - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Ridin' will be Sol Driven Train's 10th album
Sol Driven Train just announced that they will release their 10th independent album, Ridin’, on Nov. 29.

Three singles off Ridin’ were released earlier this month, and the title track "Ridin'" is scheduled to be released Nov. 1.

According to a press release, “The first two singles explore the feelings of an aging rocker contrasting nostalgia for his freewheeling youth with the desire to settle down and start a family.” 

The recording took place at Charleston Sound during a strenuous period of uncertainty for the band, that have stayed together for almost 20 years now.
Related Sol Driven Train celebrates 19 years of chugging along: Not-So-Runaway Train
Joel Timmons (right) says that Sol Driven Train’s grueling tour schedule almost ended the band four years ago
Sol Driven Train celebrates 19 years of chugging along
Not-So-Runaway Train
For about 15 of the 19 years since their first gig, Charleston's Sol Driven Train were pretty damn driven. They played over 150 shows a year at a minimum, recording six studio albums, an EP, and a live record along the way.
By Vincent Harris
Features
On top of that, the band has been nonstop touring for close to a decade now, which has supposedly strained their lifelong friendships and created a chaotic energy at home.

“We wanted to get back to the original spirit of Sol Driven Train,” explains guitarist and vocalist Joel Timmons in a press release. “Friends simply getting together to jam and express our musical ideas together.”

All this being in the midst of their extensive recording process, the “horn-driven rock” and “meandering percussion jam” band claims the end product to be “dynamic, joyful, and indeed weird at times.”

