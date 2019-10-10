Sol Driven Train announce new LP in November

click to enlarge Provided

Sol Driven Train will celebrate 20 years together in 2020

click to enlarge Provided

Ridin' will be Sol Driven Train's 10th album

Sol Driven Train just announced that they will release their 10th independent album,, on Nov. 29.Three singles offwere released earlier this month, and the title track "Ridin'" is scheduled to be released Nov. 1.According to a press release, “The first two singles explore the feelings of an aging rocker contrasting nostalgia for his freewheeling youth with the desire to settle down and start a family.”The recording took place at Charleston Sound during a strenuous period of uncertainty for the band, that have stayed together for almost 20 years now.On top of that, the band has been nonstop touring for close to a decade now, which has supposedly strained their lifelong friendships and created a chaotic energy at home.“We wanted to get back to the original spirit of Sol Driven Train,” explains guitarist and vocalist Joel Timmons in a press release. “Friends simply getting together to jam and express our musical ideas together.”All this being in the midst of their extensive recording process, the “horn-driven rock” and “meandering percussion jam” band claims the end product to be “dynamic, joyful, and indeed weird at times.”