Music Farm's hip-hop showcase Jamfest cancelled

click to enlarge Abstract that Rapper

Jamfest was organized by Malik Wright

Hip-hop showcase Jamfest has been cancelled. The show was going to take place on Oct. 10 at the Music Farm and feature Maliik, Clayton James, Abstract that Rapper, Tyrie Young, and DJ DollaMenu.Malik Wright, the show's organizer did not wish to comment for the article. The Music Farm has not responded to a request for comment, either.Refunds will be provided through debit card receipts, if purchased digitally. Tickets purchased physically will be refunded by hand, according to Wright.