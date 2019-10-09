Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Music Farm's hip-hop showcase Jamfest cancelled
Refunds will be provided
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 2:50 PM
click to enlarge
-
Abstract that Rapper
-
Jamfest was organized by Malik Wright
Hip-hop showcase Jamfest has been cancelled. The show was going to take place on Oct. 10 at the Music Farm and feature Maliik, Clayton James, Abstract that Rapper, Tyrie Young, and DJ DollaMenu.
Malik Wright, the show's organizer did not wish to comment for the article. The Music Farm has not responded to a request for comment, either.
Refunds will be provided through debit card receipts, if purchased digitally. Tickets purchased physically will be refunded by hand, according to Wright.
Tags: jamfest, maliik, malik wright, music farm, abstract that rapper, clayton james, tyrie young, dj dollamenu, Image