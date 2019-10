McQueen's Thursday show at Theatre 99 cancelled

PROVIDED

McQueen's tour for his album features music and visuals

Comedy-electro artist McQueen has cancelled his performance at Theatre 99 on Thurs. Oct. 10 due to scheduling conflicts. To his credit as a comedian, ita little funny that he cancelled the same day we went to print with a blurb about his show in Charleston.The comedian is currently touring in support of his latest album,. McQueen told thethatwas inspired by odd dreams he had a child, such as being Kevin Costner's child.According to Theatre 99, all ticket holders can get a full refund at etix.com