Tuesday, October 8, 2019
McQueen's Thursday show at Theatre 99 cancelled
Come back soon
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 3:25 PM
-
PROVIDED
-
McQueen's tour for his album features music and visuals
Comedy-electro artist McQueen has cancelled his performance at Theatre 99 on Thurs. Oct. 10 due to scheduling conflicts. To his credit as a comedian, it is
a little funny that he cancelled the same day we went to print with a blurb about his show in Charleston.
The comedian is currently touring in support of his latest album, Black Cat
. McQueen told the City Paper
that Black Cat
was inspired by odd dreams he had a child, such as being Kevin Costner's child.
According to Theatre 99, all ticket holders can get a full refund at etix.com
.
Tags: mcqueen, black cat, tour, cancelled show, theatre 99, Image