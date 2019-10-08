Tuesday, October 8, 2019

McQueen's Thursday show at Theatre 99 cancelled

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 3:25 PM

McQueen's tour for his album features music and visuals - PROVIDED
Comedy-electro artist McQueen has cancelled his performance at Theatre 99 on Thurs. Oct. 10 due to scheduling conflicts. To his credit as a comedian, it is a little funny that he cancelled the same day we went to print with a blurb about his show in Charleston.

The comedian is currently touring in support of his latest album, Black Cat. McQueen told the City Paper that Black Cat was inspired by odd dreams he had a child, such as being Kevin Costner's child.

According to Theatre 99, all ticket holders can get a full refund at etix.com

