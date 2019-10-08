Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Extra Chill Fest will return in 2019 for two days of local music at The Royal American
Extra, extra, read all about it
by Abrie Richison
Oct 8, 2019
After a successful 2018 shindig, Extra Chill Fest is coming back for its second year. The Royal American will host Extra Chill Fest 2019 on Nov. 8 and 9, featuring hand-picked local musicians and bands playing everything from rock to hip-hop to indie.
The S.C.-focused music blog Extra Chill
returns with the second fest after what founder Chris Huber described as "a massive success" last year.
The time has come for Extra Chill fest 2019, with artists like Jah Jr., Dead Swells, Keon Masters, Ivory Keys, plus the reunion of punk band Secret Guest. The two-day festival is $10 per night and tickets can be purchased at the door. The music starts each night at 8 p.m.. Tell your friends, snag some tickets, and get ready for a couple nights of singing and dancing to local talent.
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Nov. 8 and Sat., Nov. 9
Price:
$10
Music
