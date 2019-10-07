Monday, October 7, 2019

Pour House hosting Oct. 19 suicide prevention benefit concert

Good tunes, good vibes, good cause

Posted by Abrie Richison on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 3:39 PM

Team Jake is a non-profit that raises awareness for mental health, suicide prevention, and drug dependency
  • PROVIDED
  • Team Jake is a non-profit that raises awareness for mental health, suicide prevention, and drug dependency
Charleston Pour House, along with Fox 24's Leyla Gulen, and Rusty's Cool Guitars, is hosting a Team Jake benefit concert on Oct. 19 to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

To do so, Atlas Star, The Mood, and Corey Tate are spending the evening on the stage, offering good tunes and good vibes for a charitable cause. All of the event’s proceeds will go to Team Jake.

Team Jake is an organization that works tirelessly to bring awareness to mental health, suicide, and drug dependency.

"On January 2, 2019 — our entire world was flipped upside down," Team Jake's website states. "Our brother, Jacob, died by suicide." Now, they use donations, promotions, and events like this to engage in the stand against suicide and mental health.

Tickets are $15 per person, but donations beyond that are welcome.
Event Details Atlas Star w/ the Mood, Corey Tate
@ Charleston Pour House
1977 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 19
Price: $15
Buy Tickets
Music
