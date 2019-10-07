Pour House hosting Oct. 19 suicide prevention benefit concert

click to enlarge
Team Jake is a non-profit that raises awareness for mental health, suicide prevention, and drug dependency
Charleston Pour House, along with Fox 24's Leyla Gulen, and Rusty's Cool Guitars, is hosting a Team Jake benefit concert
on Oct. 19 to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.
To do so, Atlas Star, The Mood, and Corey Tate are spending the evening on the stage, offering good tunes and good vibes for a charitable cause. All of the event’s proceeds will go to Team Jake.
"On January 2, 2019 — our entire world was flipped upside down," Team Jake's website states. "Our brother, Jacob, died by suicide." Now, they use donations, promotions, and events like this to engage in the stand against suicide and mental health.
Tickets are $15 per person, but donations beyond that are welcome.
@ Charleston Pour House
1977 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Oct. 19
Price:
$15
