Thursday, October 3, 2019

Stop Light Observations frontman performing solo show at Queen Street Playhouse on Friday

Solo Light Observation

Posted by Matt Keady on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 2:15 PM

Will Blackburn's upcoming solo show will be his first
  • Provided
  • Will Blackburn's upcoming solo show will be his first
Stop Light Observations' lead singer, Will Blackburn, is set to perform this Friday, Oct. 4 at Queen Street Playhouse with special guest Sam Burchfield. The music begins at 8 p.m.

"I have always toyed with the idea of performing and recording the few songs I had written separate of SLO," says Blackburn. "Things have progressed nicely and I intend to continue pursuing a solo projects completion."

The singer adds that Stop Light Observations is still his top priority.

Since releasing their debut album, Radiation, in 2013, SLO have built a repertoire by constantly changing. “In countless ways, we have all grown to become men, while sharing a bond through music that began when we were just boys,” says Blackburn, who founded SLO back in high school with band member John-Keith "Cubby" Culbreath.

"SLO is ever evolving and constantly striving to be something we feel is an honest reflection of the human beings we are in that moment," says Blackburn. "We are the most SLO we have ever been. Truly."
Event Details Will Blackburn w/ Sam Burchfield
@ Queen Street Playhouse
20 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Oct. 4
Price: $15
Music
