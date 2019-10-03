Thursday, October 3, 2019
LISTEN: Hear Keon Masters' "Many Thanks" now, one day early
Masters' solo debut
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Ruta Smith
-
Keon Masters’ debut album drew inspiration from his 2018 “Brain-cycle”
Sure, you could wait to hear Keon Masters'
debut LP, Many Thanks
, tomorrow at the official album release show. But, why would you do that when it's right here?
Many Thanks
is a strong first outing, presenting plenty of the songwriting prowess Masters honed as the frontman for local indie-rock heroes Brave Baby. In it, he explores the troubles of post-band life, portrays the ups-and-downs of true love, and has plenty of fun doing it all.
Masters album release show, where he's expected to perform the album in its entirety, will be at the Royal American Friday, Oct. 4.
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Oct. 4
Price:
$10
Music
Tags: keon masters, many thinks, dead swells, arson daily, royal american, album release, premier, Image