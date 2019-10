LISTEN: Hear Keon Masters' "Many Thanks" now, one day early

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Keon Masters’ debut album drew inspiration from his 2018 “Brain-cycle”

Event Details Keon Masters w/ Dead Swells, Arson Daily @ The Royal American 970 Morrison Dr. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Fri., Oct. 4 Price: $10 Music Map

Sure, you could wait to hear Keon Masters' debut LP,, tomorrow at the official album release show. But, why would you do that when it's right here?is a strong first outing, presenting plenty of the songwriting prowess Masters honed as the frontman for local indie-rock heroes Brave Baby. In it, he explores the troubles of post-band life, portrays the ups-and-downs of true love, and has plenty of fun doing it all.Masters album release show, where he's expected to perform the album in its entirety, will be at the Royal American Friday, Oct. 4.