Thursday, October 3, 2019

LISTEN: Hear Keon Masters' "Many Thanks" now, one day early

Masters' solo debut

Posted by Heath Ellison on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge Keon Masters’ debut album drew inspiration from his 2018 “Brain-cycle” - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • Keon Masters’ debut album drew inspiration from his 2018 “Brain-cycle”
Sure, you could wait to hear Keon Masters' debut LP, Many Thanks, tomorrow at the official album release show. But, why would you do that when it's right here?

Many Thanks is a strong first outing, presenting plenty of the songwriting prowess Masters honed as the frontman for local indie-rock heroes Brave Baby. In it, he explores the troubles of post-band life, portrays the ups-and-downs of true love, and has plenty of fun doing it all.

Masters album release show, where he's expected to perform the album in its entirety, will be at the Royal American Friday, Oct. 4.

Keon Masters w/ Dead Swells, Arson Daily
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Oct. 4
Price: $10
Music
Map

Location

