Thursday, October 3, 2019

Gov't Mule set to perform at North Charleston PAC on Friday

Bring on the Music

Posted by Heath Ellison on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge Gov't Mule returns for another round of southern rock in the Lowcountry - JACOB BLICKENSTAFF
  • Jacob Blickenstaff
  • Gov't Mule returns for another round of southern rock in the Lowcountry
Gov’t Mule is returning to the Lowcountry on Oct. 4 with a performance at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Known for their Southern-rock punch and flourishes of folk and country, Gov't Mule have regularly made stops in Charleston and North Charleston over the last few years.

In 2019, Gov't Mule released their live album and concert film Bring On The Music – Live at The Capitol Theatre.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, and tickets range from $36.50-$42.50.
Event Details Gov't Mule
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $36.50-$42.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Music
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Events

  •  Gov't Mule @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

    • Fri., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. $36.50-$42.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS