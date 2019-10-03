Thursday, October 3, 2019
Gov't Mule set to perform at North Charleston PAC on Friday
Bring on the Music
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 11:36 AM
click to enlarge
-
Jacob Blickenstaff
-
Gov't Mule returns for another round of southern rock in the Lowcountry
Gov’t Mule is returning to the Lowcountry on Oct. 4 with a performance at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center
.
Known for their Southern-rock punch and flourishes of folk and country, Gov't Mule
have regularly made stops in Charleston and North Charleston over the last few years.
In 2019, Gov't Mule released their live album and concert film Bring On The Music – Live at The Capitol Theatre.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, and tickets range from $36.50-$42.50.
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$36.50-$42.50
Music
Tags: gov't mule, bring on the music, live at the capitol theatre, southern rock, north charleston, north charleston performing arts center, Image