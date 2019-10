Gov't Mule set to perform at North Charleston PAC on Friday

click to enlarge Jacob Blickenstaff

Gov't Mule returns for another round of southern rock in the Lowcountry

Event Details Gov't Mule @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive North Charleston, SC When: Fri., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. Price: $36.50-$42.50 Music Map

Gov’t Mule is returning to the Lowcountry on Oct. 4 with a performance at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Known for their Southern-rock punch and flourishes of folk and country, Gov't Mule have regularly made stops in Charleston and North Charleston over the last few years.In 2019, Gov't Mule released their live album and concert filmThe show starts at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, and tickets range from $36.50-$42.50.