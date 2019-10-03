Charleston Unitarians mark Halloween with Phantasmagorical Extravaganza to benefit music education

click to enlarge
-
PROVIDED
-
Phantasmagorical Extravaganza has raised over $10,000 since the program began
Commence the season of spooky by attending the Unitarian Church’s Phantasmagorical Extravaganza: a night of music, dance, and poetry celebrating Halloween. This event will take place at 4 Archdale Street on Fri. Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate with music and stories — families, friends, monsters, goblins, included.
You may be there celebrating Halloween, but the line-up is anything but scary.
So far, Regina Ruopoli, the church’s artistic director, has The Charlestones, Sophia Zimmermann, Will Purcell, Mary Logan Abrahamson, Loretta Haskell, Rick Stanton, Jade Armani and many others on board to help sing, dance, and read to the sounds and stories of Halloween.
The proceeds of the night will go to support music education programs designed for at-risk youth in the greater Charleston area. Over $10,000 has been donated to local music programs since the program began, the Charleston Unitarians say.
Purchase your tickets online
or at the door. If your organization would like to apply for music program funding, contact musicdirector@charlestonuu.org.
@ Unitarian Church
4 Archdale St
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Oct. 25
Price:
$5-$20
Music