Salt-n-Pepa will season 2019's Famously Hot New Year in Columbia

Salt-n-Pepa are best known for a string of hit songs and albums in the '80s and '90s
Hip-hop trailblazers Salt-n-Pepa are going to make party people push it at Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year
celebration this year.
The Capitol City’s NYE celebration is a free all-evening get-down that starts at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and ends when 2019 is over. Famously Hot’s main stage will set up at Main and Gervais, meaning the fireworks show above the State House is fully visible.
The First Ladies of Rap will be joined by Cottontown Soul Society and Charleston’s own High Divers. The performance will lead up to a midnight countdown to ring in the new decade.
Salt-n-Pepa need no introduction, but here it is anyway. Forming in the mid-’80s, the trio (including DJ Spinderella) produced their debut album, Hot, Cool & Vicious
, in 1986. They rode the wave from their mega-hit “Push It” before producing other chart-toppers, like “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Whatta Man,” and “Shake Your Thang.”
The group made history in 1995 when they became one of the first female rap troupes to win a Grammy, empowering a new generation of young female musicians. Plus, 20 years later, their music still slaps.