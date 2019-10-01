Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Country Duo Thompson Square to headline benefit concert on Oct. 24
Thompson Square Dancing
by Heath Ellison
on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 3:31 PM
100 percent of proceeds will go to the PTSD Foundation of America
Country artist Thompson Square will play at the HonkyTonk Saloon
on Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. Tickets run between $5-$9.25.
100 percent of ticket sales will go to the PTSD Foundation of America, according to promoter Michael Walker.
"I think it brings awareness to something that is a growing cause," says Walker. "PTSD— they're finding out more and more everyday about what has gone undiagnosed in a lot of our military and veterans. Not just them, but for everybody that's in high-stress environments where they've seen life and death.
The PTSD Foundation of America is a non-profit that attempts to help veterans who suffer with post-traumatic stress disorder, while increasing awareness of PTSD.
Thompson Square are a husband-and-wife country duo best known for their hit singles "Are You Going to Kiss Me or Not" and "If I Didn't Have You."
@ HonkyTonk Saloon
192 College Park Rd.
Ladson,
S.C.
When: Thu., Oct. 24
Price:
$5-$9.25
