Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Country Duo Thompson Square to headline benefit concert on Oct. 24

Thompson Square Dancing

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge 100 percent of proceeds will go to the PTSD Foundation of America - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • 100 percent of proceeds will go to the PTSD Foundation of America
Country artist Thompson Square will play at the HonkyTonk Saloon on Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. Tickets run between $5-$9.25.

100 percent of ticket sales will go to the PTSD Foundation of America, according to promoter Michael Walker.

"I think it brings awareness to something that is a growing cause," says Walker. "PTSD— they're finding out more and more everyday about what has gone undiagnosed in a lot of our military and veterans. Not just them, but for everybody that's in high-stress environments where they've seen life and death.
The PTSD Foundation of America is a non-profit that attempts to help veterans who suffer with post-traumatic stress disorder, while increasing awareness of PTSD.

Thompson Square are a husband-and-wife country duo best known for their hit singles "Are You Going to Kiss Me or Not" and "If I Didn't Have You."
Event Details Thompson Square
@ HonkyTonk Saloon
192 College Park Rd.
Ladson, S.C.
When: Thu., Oct. 24
Price: $5-$9.25
Buy Tickets
Music
Map

