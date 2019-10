Country Duo Thompson Square to headline benefit concert on Oct. 24

click to enlarge Provided

100 percent of proceeds will go to the PTSD Foundation of America

Event Details Thompson Square @ HonkyTonk Saloon 192 College Park Rd. Ladson, S.C. When: Thu., Oct. 24 Price: $5-$9.25 Music Map

Country artist Thompson Square will play at the HonkyTonk Saloon on Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. Tickets run between $5-$9.25.100 percent of ticket sales will go to the PTSD Foundation of America, according to promoter Michael Walker."I think it brings awareness to something that is a growing cause," says Walker. "PTSD— they're finding out more and more everyday about what has gone undiagnosed in a lot of our military and veterans. Not just them, but for everybody that's in high-stress environments where they've seen life and death.The PTSD Foundation of America is a non-profit that attempts to help veterans who suffer with post-traumatic stress disorder, while increasing awareness of PTSD.Thompson Square are a husband-and-wife country duo best known for their hit singles "Are You Going to Kiss Me or Not" and "If I Didn't Have You."