Grace Potter returning to Charleston in January

click to enlarge PROVIDED

Local favorite Grace Potter is returning to Charleston on Jan. 8

Event Details Grace Potter @ Charleston Music Hall 37 John St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Wed., Jan. 8, 8 p.m. Price: $47.50 Music Map

Tickets for Grace Potter’s Jan. 8 show at the Charleston Music Hall are on sale now.The Vermont native will be touring behind her new, highly anticipated solo album, which will be released on Oct. 25 via Fantasy Records.Prior to dropping her new record, Potter found herself contemplating whether or not to even release new music, again. Following her proverbial 2015 album,, she broke up with her band, Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, and finalized a divorce with her ex-husband.Starting in 2017, Potter hit the studio with anticipation to recreate her approach to music. Completely free of the pressure of the music industry and unconcerned with any existential forces, she began the creative process for“I had just pulled the ripcord on my whole life,” Potter said in a press release. “It was a very gradual process of reframing music and its purpose in my life. So when I finally started writing songs again — I did it for me”.