Woodlands Music & Arts Fest pre-party announced

Umphrey's McGee's festival will cater towards jam bands
The Woodlands Music & Arts Festival has announced plans to start the party early with a Pre-Party show on Nov. 7. An anticipated weekend for music lovers, the first-year festival, hosted by Umphrey’s McGee, is already making changes to be bigger and better by adding almost an entire new day of music to their already impressive lineup.
The Pre-Party features performers like Turkuaz, Omega Moos, Mike Quinn, and more. The Woodland Fest keeps adding artists and exciting new events, so stay tuned for new announcements as the festival draws nearer. Two days of music sounded awesome, but three days of music sounds like a dream.
To purchase a ticket to the Woodlands Music & Arts Festival Pre-Party, visit https://www.thewoodlandsfestival.com
. Tickets for the Pre-Party are $35 and Pre-Party attendees will be able to head to the campsite a day early, where food trucks and a General Store will already be setup. The official festival will last from Nov. 8-Nov. 9.