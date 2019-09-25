Soundchecks: Blue Footed Boobies, New Mastersounds and Lamar Williams Jr., The Most Beautiful Losers, Whitney Morgan

click to enlarge Provided

BLUES-SURF-ROCK | Blue Footed Boobies

w/ Bizness Suit

Thurs. Sept. 26

8 p.m

$7

Tin Roof

The Blue Footed Boobies are a North Carolina-based duo that has been winning over audiences with their energetic stage theatrics, powerful licks, and thunderous backbeat, evoking a bygone era in rock 'n' roll. As drummer Sam Baker explains, guitarist/ vocalist "Logan [Chaucer] introduced me to the '60s musical vibe that has become a significant part of what we do. I am responsible for any hard rock and metal attributes. And both of us enjoying each other's tastes has opened the door to new sounds that we otherwise would not have discovered." Chaucer adds, "When Sam and I joined up we just started jamming and we meshed so well that we never even thought about adding another component." "There's a certain freedom in a two-piece format that you don't get with a bigger band. We get to do whatever the hell we want to, really." To illustrate his point, Chaucer references the act's latest single, "Sky Is Falling," which he describes as "a powerful song with big breaks that are reminiscent of early White Stripes, but that also features John Bonham-style drum bashing and a searing guitar solo, along with falsetto whoops and hollers that are most certainly rooted in the blues." That composition will be one of many eclectic tunes on display during the BFB's raucous set at Tin Roof this week. "We've been honing our performance routine for years," says Chaucer, "Now it's all about getting in front of as many people as possible." —Kevin Wilson THURSDAY

click to enlarge Provided

Funk | New Mastersounds & Lamar Williams Jr.

w/ Maj Deeka

Fri. Sept. 27

9 p.m.

$18/adv, $20/dos

Pour House

The British band New Mastersounds is currently celebrating 20 years of influential instrumental jazz-funk meanderings with a U.S. tour that lands them in the Lowcountry. That news ought to be interesting enough. However, there is a special twist this time: the group's latest LP, Shake It, actually features soulful vocals throughout from Lamar Williams Jr., the son of the late Allman Brothers Band bassist. As such, his singing will definitely be part of the plan for this round of dates. Still, last year's NMS release, Nashville Sessions 2, is probably your best bet for a pre-game soundtrack. For this one, the NMS rolled out a carefully-curated selection of tunes in front of a small Music City audience, and recorded them straight to tape using vintage gear from Welcome to 1979 studios. With no edits or overdubs allowed, the results document the band's heavily-improvised approach to live performance that first put them on the map all those years ago. For the gig at the Pour House, Maj Deeka, a self-styled jazz jam band from Raleigh, N.C., has been enlisted to help get the birthday party started. —Kevin Wilson FRIDAY

click to enlarge Provided

GARAGE ROCK | The Most Beautiful Losers

w/ Blue Ricky

Sat. Sept. 28

9 p.m.

Free

The Sparrow

Canton, Ohio-based garage rockers the Most Beautiful Losers have a song called "Bob Stinson One More Time." It's a raucous, affectionate shout-out to the late lead guitarist for the Replacements. It's just one of many tributes the Losers pay to the band in their sound. "I was always a Replacements fan," says singer/guitarist Chris Bentley, who has been leading the Most Beautiful Losers for more than a decade. "I just loved that reckless energy they had. I adored that little moment in their shows where you knew that everything could've just fallen apart in a second, and that's when they sounded their greatest." The band's raw, unpolished rock has just a bit of country twang in it, a sort of Uncle-Tupelo-style Americana vibe from back when the Losers first formed. "We actually started out as a country band," Bentley says, "but we couldn't get the rock out of it. We've gone through a bunch of different lineup changes over the years, but I think the sound has been pretty consistent." The band is doing some extensive touring after a long layoff (this will be their first-ever show in Charleston), and Bentley says that break came because they were trying to figure out how to reconcile rock 'n' roll with responsibilities. "We're all older and have families, so we took some time off to get our shit together," he says. "All of us are married and have kids, and it comes down to coordinating vacation time to go on tour. That requires a lot of organization, and traditionally our band has never been very organized. We've always prided ourselves on being reckless; but once you get married you really can't do that anymore." —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

click to enlarge Marc Nader

OUTLAW COUNTRY | Whitey Morgan

w/ Alex Williams

Sat. Sept. 28

9 p.m.

$25/adv, $30/dos

Pour House

Country music truly is expanding in so many ways in the modern day, as it takes on and blends with elements of other styles. It's not all about whiskey and hard livin' ways any longer. This is not the case for alt-country afficionado, Whitey Morgan. He leans hard into the traditions of Merle Haggard, Hank Williams; the old, gritty, seemingly antique ways of country song writing that emit a charm and still manage to usher in a modern psychedelic sound palate that compliments the old school approach. A grooving, guitar slinging band helps lift up the weary tales of drugs, women, and booze, as Morgan's weathered voice is a deep, steady, centerpiece for the music to gather around. 2018's Hard Times and White Lines is a beautiful, 10-track sonic offering rooted in old school, smoke filled, raspy lyricism with an impressive, precise, and colorful band swirling and lending to the composition's immense musical depth. Old school country fans will find a permanent home in Whitey Morgan, a reverent and yet excitingly unique artist to add to the niche of outlaw cosmic country music. —Jeffrey Wilson SUNDAY

click to enlarge Provided

TRIBUTE | Women & Wonder

Sat. Sept. 28

8 p.m.

$17/adv, $19/dos

Charleston Music Hall

Vocalists Hazel Ketchum, Lindsay Holler, Alva Anderson, Exavia Baxter, Christian Smalls, and Zandrina Dunning take on Stevie Wonder, one of the towering performers of our age, with Women & Wonder. Stevie might be one of the only multi-million selling, award-winning, and universally beloved artists, who is also a little bit underrated. His series of Earth-shaking albums in the 1970s, Innervisions, Talking Book, Fulfillingness' First Finale, and Songs in the Key of Life, still stands as one of the hottest creative and commercial hot streaks in the history of music, and his catalog of classic songs stands unparalleled. Along with Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder helped set the template for a truly multi-faceted artist as the 1960s came to an end, unshackling himself from the Motown Records assembly-line aesthetic and forging his own path, writing, producing, and playing virtually every note on his albums for an entire decade. This talented group of local singers will be backed by an expert band, consisting of Ron Wiltrout (drums), Corey Stephens (bass), Stephen Washington (keyboards), Greg Loney (guitar), and Chris Williams (saxophone). The group of artists is expected to take on classics "Superstition," "Isn't She Lovely," "Living for the City," "Uptight (Everything's Alright)," and "Higher Ground." It'll also be fascinating to see this group's interpretation of Wonder's love songs, tunes like "I Believe (When I Fall in Love it Will Be Forever)" or "Overjoyed." Those are some of the best matters-of-the-heart songs ever written, and they lend themselves to all manner of interpretation. $2 from every ticket sold will go to the Windwood Farm Home for Children. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY