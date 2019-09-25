Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Nominations are open for 2019 City Paper Music Awards!
Nominations open until Sun., Oct. 6
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 12:29 PM
click to enlarge
Nominate your favorite local acts, bands, and musicians for the 2019 City Paper Music Awards. We love Charleston's music scene and every year, we celebrate it with the CPMAs. Nominations are open now, Wed. Sept. 25 through Sun. Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.
There are 24 different categories from Album of the Year to Up-and-Coming Band of the Year. If you know or love a Charleston musician, whether they are big or small, show them some love with a CPMA nomination. Nominations are anonymous, otherwise, they'd surely thank you.
Get your nomination on at charlestoncitypaper.com/CPMA
