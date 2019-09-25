Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Nominations are open for 2019 City Paper Music Awards!

Nominations open until Sun., Oct. 6

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge cpmas.jpg
Nominate your favorite local acts, bands, and musicians for the 2019 City Paper Music Awards. We love Charleston's music scene and every year, we celebrate it with the CPMAs. Nominations are open now, Wed. Sept. 25 through Sun. Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

There are 24 different categories from Album of the Year to Up-and-Coming Band of the Year. If you know or love a Charleston musician, whether they are big or small, show them some love with a CPMA nomination. Nominations are anonymous, otherwise, they'd surely thank you.

Get your nomination on at charlestoncitypaper.com/CPMA
Slideshow PHOTOS: The 2018 CPMAs
PHOTOS: The 2018 CPMAs 36 slides
PHOTOS: The 2018 CPMAs
PHOTOS: The 2018 CPMAs
By Lauren Hurlock
Click to View 36 slides

