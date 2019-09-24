Never Better lights up a national stage with song premiere in VENTS Magazine

click to enlarge PROVIDED

Never Better's latest single is a response to the "nihilist college kids"

Rock group Never Better brought the tempo (not the volume) down on their latest single, "Light It Up," premiering with"It's kind of a tongue-in-cheek response to the nihilist college kids that would come in and hang out at Big Gun," bassist/vocalist DJ Edwards says about the song's content. "They had just finished reading Camus and they're like, 'Oh my God, nothing matters. Why should I do anything at all?' My response was basically like, 'if nothing matters, then why not do anything?'"In addition to aiming at a cathartic target, Edwards recruited plenty of local talent to perform on the track. Drummer Jeremy Hunton, keyboardist Matt Tuton, and guitarist Brett Nash played on the Coast Records produced tune.And about thepremiere, Edwards says, "It's fucking righteous.""Breaking into that air quote 'national market' is something that every musician dreams of, so getting in there and doing the damn thing — it feels good," he adds. "It feels like my years of playing music to no one and no one listening is finally paying off."