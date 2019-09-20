Playhouse announces its lineup and location for Saturday's event

click to enlarge
Playhouse Charleston is hosted by Z93 Jamz DJ Kris Kaylin and Quinton Heyward
Playhouse will be embarking on a night full of live music, live art, DJs, food trucks, and vendors at 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com
for $20. The event will take place from 6 p.m.-2 a.m.
Underground local artists Lil Block, Crucial BGR, Daleboy Darryl, Lil Boss YSP, LOBG, OG Billy Cash, and VT Thefresh Prince are all slated to perform for this nostalgic extravaganza.
The live art will include a local artist painting a model for the duration of the event. Three other local artist will be painting portraits as well.
The event was created out of nostalgia for now-closed Charleston clubs like Red Room, Toucan Reed, and Kush Lounge.
“We just want to revitalize the community,” says Z93 Jamz host Kris Kaylin, an organizer for the event. “We want everyone to feel included and everyone to come out and feel welcomed, and really just have a good time.”
The idea for this event came from Quinton Heyward, who attended Rolling Loud Music Festival in Los Angeles this past year, and was blown away by the entertainment scene and the energy on the west coast. “It is just a whole experience sometimes that I feel like our culture really doesn’t get,” says Heyward, who plans to start up his own type of festival for millennials on the east coast.
With as little as two and a half months to plan for Playhouse, Hayward believes that Kaylin’s help and contribution to this event have been substantial.
“We are going to see what happens tomorrow,” says Hayward with full confidence that it will be a hit.