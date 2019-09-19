Tribute show to late musician Chris Lewey and fundraiser planned at Tin Roof

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cletus

Some of Chris Lewey's original music and favorite songs will be played at Saturday tribute show

A tribute show to local punk musician Chris Lewey, who died in August, will be held on Sat., Sept. 28. John Wilkes Telephone Booth, Guardian’s Warlock, and Pink Eye Sunday will congregate at the Tin Roof for a night to remember Lewey and raise money for his loved ones."I just really wanted to do something to help his family because he loved his family so much, and I want them to be able to grieve and not have to worry about having all these crazy expenses," says Scott Cave, of John Wilkes Telephone Booth.Chris Lewey was a frequent touring and performing bass player for several bands in the area, beginning in the mid-’90s. The local rock scene grew to recognize him as a prolific bassist, thanks to his involvement with Cletus, C3PO, Iron Cherry, and the Dumbskulls.He died unexpectedly on Aug. 2 at the age of 46. He is survived by a wife and daughter.To pay tribute to Lewey, bands will perform some of his favorite songs and original music."I didn't know Chris extremely well," says Steven PJ Jones, of Guardian’s Warlock. "However, my experience with him really was something I'll never forget.""I miss the dude dearly and he was a terrific dude," Jones adds.The show will have a $5 cover charge, and it starts at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the door will go to Lewey’s family. Donations will also be accepted."I know Chris, as a person — he would do anything to help anyone else out," Cave says. "And I want to do the same thing that he would do for anyone else."