Symposium for S.C. bass legend James Jamerson planned Friday downtown

James Jamerson was known for the bass work on "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and "What's Going On"
The Cannon Street Arts Center is holding a bass symposium to honor the life and music of James Jamerson
on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. Some of the best musicians have been hidden underneath the massive names in music we all love, and James Jamerson was no exception. An Edisto native, Jamerson worked with countless musical icons
— Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson — but has rarely been given the recognition he deserved.
The symposium will celebrate Jamerson’s life, and will educate the public on the man and his influence on modern music. The event will feature Dr. Karen Chandler from the Charleston Jazz Initiative, Osei Chandler, and Mayor John Tecklenburg, but the Cannon Street Arts Center is inviting all local bass player musicians to be a part of the celebration.
Jamerson laid down the signature Motown groove in a way that captured admiration from fans and well-known musicians of his time. We hear Jamerson bass lines on famous songs like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Darling Dear,” and “What’s Going On.” Jamerson was unique in his bass playing, favoring one-finger plucking, creating sounds that we still dance and sing to today.
