Suicide awareness benefit concert planned at the Sparrow this weekend

F;GHT is an affiliate of Project Semicolon, a suicide prevention nonprofit organization

In recognition of Suicide Awareness Month, the inaugural Suicide Awareness Fundraiser will kick off Sat. Sept. 21, at The Sparrow from 7-11 p.m. with a $5 cover at the door.The fundraiser will be presented by F;GHT, an affiliate of nonprofit suicide prevention advocacy group Project Semicolon."This is a big deal for myself, as well as the community," says Sarah Fritz, one of the organizers. "My boyfriend, Aaron Blohme, took his life September 12 last year and it has completely rocked my world. So, I wanted to do this mainly to let people know they’re not alone."Fritz, alongside Chad Pressley and Faith Struthers LePrince, will host the event.The event will consist of a silent auction, as well as a lineup of local favorites: Hybrid Mutants, Guardian’s Warlock, Bizness Suit, and Columbia group Brandy & the Butcher.All proceeds for the event will go toward the Project Semicolon.Down the line, Fritz would like to start her own nonprofit, and eventually open a center for people who are battling with depression, suicidal thoughts, and offer people the opportunity to just talk."Sometimes there’s people that are just sad and feel like they have absolutely no one and nothing to live for, and if I can give somebody that [outlet], then I’ve accomplished my goal," says Fritz.