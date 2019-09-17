Jah Jr. teases upcoming EP with music video for "Uh Huh"

Jah's latest single comes from a new EP, set to release in October
Jah Jr. has mastered his rhythmic sound, and now he’s mastering the realm of music videos as well. His latest music video is for “Uh Huh,” a song on his upcoming Still Dub EP, set to drop Oct. 21.
The video, released yesterday, was shot, directed, and edited by Stan Green, features unique colors, entertaining shots, and the beats that Jah Jr. fans love. It shows the rapper and friends selling lemonade and CDs, and having a good time. It’s hard not to fell the same when listening to Jah do his thing.
The Dublin, GA native has been rapping for 13 years, releasing three albums in that time. After the love that his 2018 album, Back 2 Da Dub, received, he’s bound to make strides once more in his evolving music career. “This album carried a unique sound not just in the banging and disruptive production, but in Jah Jr.’s blatantly obvious love for Dublin,” Dead End Hip Hop wrote of Back 2 Da Dub.
Keep an eye out for Jah Jr.’s new EP coming this October. In the meantime, check out his new music video. We’ve watched it three times, already.