New North Charleston Pops! season kicks off Sept. 21

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
North Charleston POPS! will open their new season with a performance from Melinda Dolittle
Director of the North Charleston Pops!, Nick Palmer, who is entering his fourth season as director, is taking his “clarity, crispness, and energy” to the stage for the season’s premier on Sept. 21, featuring Melinda Dolittle.
Dolittle, who gained her stardom through season six of the hit show, American Idol
, is ready to perform her “soul-stirring” soul music with the POPS!.
The St. Louis native has performed renditions of songs by eclectic artists such as Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and James Brown.
In recent years, Palmer found himself at Abbey Road Studios in London recording with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. “It’s a beautiful studio which even has an awesome restaurant," the director says. "They have their own special chef who would create a different ethnic cuisine as a feature every day.”
At Studio One at Abbey Road, the Pops! director recorded "Requiem" by American composer Arnold Rosner, which included contributions from a 95 piece orchestra and a 90 voice chorus. “I was thinking that the London Philharmonic might be very intimidating,” Palmer recalls. “It was quite the opposite, they were warm and friendly and very respectful. They worked hard and we created a wonderful product.”
The 2019-2020 season include Dolittle's soulful offerings, tribute to Neil Diamond (Jan. 25), and a night of Carpenters tunes (April 18).
Tickets for the new season can be purchased on the North Charleston PAC website.