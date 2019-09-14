Mex 1 Sessions returns with Kevn Kinney from Drivin' N Cryin' on Sept. 22

click to enlarge
Mex 1, in partnership with Ear For Music, is kicking off their upcoming season of Mex 1 Sessions and they’ve landed Kevn Kinney of Drivin’ N Cryin’ to start the party on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Sullivan's Island location.
Kinney has been making music since 1985. Known as a working-class lyricist, Kinney has mastered the sounds of folk and rock — and he is bringing his sound to Mex 1. "I just love to pretend I'm in a rock 'n' roll and sometimes it works," Kinney told Atlanta Business Chronicle.
"The benefactor for the evening is Carolina Studios whose mission is to provide students a safe environment that fosters creative, educational, and career-focused initiatives through music, technology and media arts," says a press release. Give back, grab some dinner and drinks, and get ready to dance to Kinney’s songs, like "Let’s Go Dancing," because this night is bound to be one you don’t want to miss.
Mex 1 Sessions are one-night events that offer a more intimate experience for listeners. Since the sessions began two years ago, Mex 1 has hosted bands like Stop Light Observations, Blue Dogs, Sol Driven Train, and many others. There are limited tickets available, so visit citypapertickets.com
or Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Facebook page today to purchase yours. This event is 21+.