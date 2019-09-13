Human Resources drops a short and sweet live EP

click to enlarge PROVIDED VIA FACEBOOK

Human Resources' new EP consists of three live recordings, including one Heyrocco cover

Dance-rock troop Human Resources released a 3-song EP today, signaling a little good luck on Friday 13.The surprise release was given on-the-nose titlebecause it was recorded live at drummer Matt Zutell's record label.The EP consists of three rollicking live recordings: two HR originals ("Sylvia" and "No Need") and one Heyrocco cover ("Mom Jeans").According to Zutell, HR decided to play their rendition of "Mom Jeans" because of their solid working relationship with Heyrocco over the years."We're homies with the Heyrocco guys and wanted to shout them out with the cover, especially now that they're living in L.A.," he says.is available on all major streaming platforms.