Registration for the 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic is now open

click to enlarge
-
PROVIDED
-
NEEDTOBREATHE's golf tournament will be on March 30, 2020
Golfers, musicians, actors and many others have joined forces to make the NEEDTOBREATHE Classic a lasting success. Registration is now open for the 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, which will be held on March 30 at the Daniel Island Club. Everyone is welcome to register: you don’t have to be a pro-golfer to be a part of this event.
This golf classic and after-party concert by NEEDTOBREATHE works to recognize and give back to OneWorld Health. “The Charleston-based nonprofit empowers communities around the world to achieve long-term improvements in health and quality of life,” says a press release. In past years the NEEDTOBREATHE classic has raised a total of $1,199,000 in support of OneWorld Health, making an enormous difference around the world for those needing affordable health care.
The idea for this charity golf tournament was brought to life by Commonwealth Cares Foundation. NEEDTOBREATHE partnered with the tournament in 2013, offering one dollar from every ticket sold, in support of OneWorld Health. “Our 2019 golf classic was one for the books, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year’s event,” says Britt Gilbert, founder of Commonwealth Cares Foundation, in a press release.
Registration is now open at an early-bird discounted price until Nov. 1. For more information and details on registration, visit commonwealthcares.org
.