Hootie & the Blowfish giving back to S.C. with benefit concerts in Columbia this week

I only want to be with you (if you give to charity)

Hootie & the Blowfish was one of the most popular bands in the nation in the 1990s
Hootie & the Blowfish are back on the road for the first time since 2008 — and for a good cause. In conjunction with their Group Therapy tour, the iconic band has worked with the Central Carolina Community Foundation to create a series of shows that are giving back to the community. Hootie & the Blowfish is making their way to Columbia, S.C. from Sept. 11-13, playing their famous jams to benefit nonprofit organizations.

According to a press release, "The band is encouraging concert attendees to give in-kind or monetary donations to three S.C. nonprofits during their time in Columbia and will be matching donations up to $20,000 per beneficiary."

These nonprofits are the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina, Richland County Public Education Partners & SC for Ed, and Harvest Hope Food Bank.
This is not only a chance to see Hootie & the Blowfish back together and touring, but an opportunity to give back to organizations that have changed, and continue to change, the lives of South Carolinians. Donations will be accepted at all three shows.

Fans can also donate online at HootieGives.org, by texting SCHEROES, SCSCHOOLS, or HARVEST to 44-321, or by mailing a check to Central Carolina Community Foundation.
Hootie & the Blowfish made waves in the music industry throughout the '90s. They celebrated three platinum-selling albums, selling over 25 million records worldwide. They took a break from the band while the members recorded solo albums after wrapping their final tour in 2008. But now, they are back touring together and will release a new album, Imperfect Circle, on Nov. 1.

