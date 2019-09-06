Summerville's Ivory Keys has released his third single of the year

click to enlarge Provided

Ivory Keys has released several singles this year and still has one more, coming out in the next couple of weeks

Summerville rapper Ivory Keys dropped a new track, "Flotation Device," today.The song came about while Stephan Looney of Current Blue was playing a beat he made with Keys. "I immediately told him to stop and let me record," Keys recalls. "That was one take, believe it or not.""Flotation Device" furthers Keys' enterprise as a unique character in the Charleston music scene.In the last year, Keys released two other tracks, "Another Saturday in the Ville" and "In the Mix," which were accompanied by music videos directed by Charleston local Liam Rowley.Ivory Keys plans on dropping another song, "Don’t Go," in the next couple of weeks.