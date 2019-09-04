Local musician Kween Katt releases book about losing her religion

click to enlarge Ruta Smith file photo

Anita Pringle's book asks readers to move away from religious beliefs that cause hatred, bigotry, and violence

Local rapper Anita Pringle (known on-stage as Kween Katt) released her debut book,, on Aug. 14."It's about bridging the gap between religions, showing their origins and similarities," says Pringle. "It tells my story of how and why I gave up religion, and gives insight on how and what others can do to grow in spirituality and love."Pringle clarifies that the message of the book is not anti-religion; it’s anti-hate caused by religion. "Once you read the book," she explains, "you'll see that the main message is that if your religion is causing you to hate, belittle, or kill someone for not believing the way you do, that is when we say, 'do away with religion.'"One slogan that accompanies the book states, "God has no religion ... why should you?"Pringle elaborates on this idea by saying that her belief in one God does not mean that she has to subscribe to a religion. Ultimately, she hopes thatwill provide insight into questions that people are "taught not to ask."