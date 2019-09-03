Here's a list of music venue openings and closings this week

click to enlarge
-
NOAA
-
Hurricane Dorian is expected to be outside of the S.C. coast on Thursday morning
Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the South Carolina coast and the mandatory evacuation declared by Governor Henry McMaster has left some shows this week in flux. Below is a list of popular venues in the Charleston area and their status for the week. We'll update this list frequently, so check back to see if anything has changed.
Charleston Music Hall
: All shows Tuesday-Saturday are cancelled, including Pecha Kucha, Three Dog Night, and JOHNNYSWIM. Check out the Music Hall's website
for more information on rescheduled shows.
Gaillard Center
: Closed, but will “reopen as soon as possible after the storm,” according to their website.
Purple Buffalo
: No cancellations at this time.
Pour House
: No cancellations at this time.
Tin Roof
: Get Up! Comedy Open Mic Night has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 8.
The Sparrow
: Brady and the Bazookas (scheduled for Sept. 7) is cancelled.
Awendaw Green
: The Sept. 3 open mic at the Workshop and Sept. 5 King Street Green will be cancelled.
The Royal American
: No cancellations at this time.