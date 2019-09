Here's a list of music venue openings and closings this week

click to enlarge NOAA

Hurricane Dorian is expected to be outside of the S.C. coast on Thursday morning

Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the South Carolina coast and the mandatory evacuation declared by Governor Henry McMaster has left some shows this week in flux. Below is a list of popular venues in the Charleston area and their status for the week. We'll update this list frequently, so check back to see if anything has changed.: All shows Tuesday-Saturday are cancelled, including Pecha Kucha, Three Dog Night, and JOHNNYSWIM. Check out the Music Hall's website for more information on rescheduled shows.: Closed, but will “reopen as soon as possible after the storm,” according to their website.: No cancellations at this time.: No cancellations at this time.: Get Up! Comedy Open Mic Night has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 8.: Brady and the Bazookas (scheduled for Sept. 7) is cancelled.: The Sept. 3 open mic at the Workshop and Sept. 5 King Street Green will be cancelled.: No cancellations at this time.