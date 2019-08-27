Nashville's Moon Taxi will "let the record play" at Windjammer sunset show Friday

click to enlarge
Moon Taxi have been described as a jam band, indie rock, and pop
While listening to Moon Taxi, it’s hard to find a genre that accurately describes their unique sound. They have been defined by Rolling Stone
as “pleasingly cross-bred rock” with “a little indie, a little proggy, and kinda poppy,” but no one can quite mark their melody. Luckily, music lovers in Charleston are getting the chance to see Moon Taxi for themselves at the Windjammer on Friday, Aug. 30.
The Nashville-based five piece has found success in the years since their first album, Melodica
, was released in 2007. From shows at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Coachella, and securing countless gigs across the country, people are beginning to recognize — and get excited about — Moon Taxi.
The excitement is spreading to Charleston for Moon Taxi’s outdoor sunset concert. Stop in and listen for yourself to the band that NPR called “a jam band — that is, if its instrumental excursions weren’t so concise, carefully thought out and frequently refined in the years they’ve spent touring.”
Visit the Windjammer website
to purchase tickets and jam out to some of Moon Taxi’s hits, “Morocco,” “All Day All Night,” “Two High,” and more. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.