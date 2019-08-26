Pro bro Toby Keith will bro down in Charleston this October for his "That’s Country Bro! Tour"

click to enlarge PROVIDED

Toby Keith, a pioneer of modern day country, will perform at the Volvo Car Stadium, with special guest Laine Hardy on Fri. Oct. 5.The "Red Solo Cup" singer will stop in Charleston in October for his "That's Country Bro! Tour" that spans from Late August to Mid-November.In recent concerts, Keith has performed songs such as: "Should've Been A Cowboy", "I Love This Bar", and yes, "Red Solo Cup".The "That's Country Bro! Tour" will mark his 21st tour since beginning his touring career in 2001.Keith came to the country scene in 1993. Following his short lived independent career, Keith singed with Dreamworks Records in 1998, where he released his breakout single "How Do You Like Me Now?!" in 1999. Since then, Keith has released 19 studio albums, 2 christmas albums, and 5 compilation albums. During that time span, Keith would go on to have 20 number one singles, receiving 17 awards from organizations such as the AMA, CMA, and Billboard.Tickets go on sale August 30th at 10 a.m.