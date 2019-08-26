Monday, August 26, 2019

Jimmy Buffett's "Escape to Margaritaville" musical will dock at Gaillard Center in April 2020

Wasting Away, Again

Posted by Abrie Richison on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 9:26 AM

Summer may be coming to a close, but it has just begun for Jimmy Buffett’s musical Escape to Margaritaville. This traveling show is embarking on their North American tour at the end of September, making a stop at the Charleston Gaillard Center on April 21, 2020.

In his hit "Cheeseburger in Paradise," Jimmy Buffett sings, “Heaven on earth with an onion slice.” Escape to Maragritaville may be just that: heaven on earth - but maybe bring your own onion slices.

“Margaritaville started out as an idea, but now you can actually spend an evening there, and get your mind on island time,” Jimmy Buffett said in a press release, while USA Today called the musical “A little slice of paradise.”

Margaritaville is coming to life and coming to Charleston. To enjoy Jimmy Buffett’s classics, visit gaillardcenter.org and purchase tickets. Tickets are $30-$90.
