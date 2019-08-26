Jimmy Buffett's "Escape to Margaritaville" musical will dock at Gaillard Center in April 2020

click to enlarge Kellie Lawson (Gaillard Center)

Escape to Margaritaville is beloved by parrotheads and hated by the New York Times

Event Details Escape to Margaritaville @ Gaillard Center 95 Calhoun St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Tue., April 21, 7:30 p.m. Price: $30–$99 (plus applicable fees) Theater Map

Summer may be coming to a close, but it has just begun for Jimmy Buffett’s musical. This traveling show is embarking on their North American tour at the end of September, making a stop at the Charleston Gaillard Center on April 21, 2020.In his hit "Cheeseburger in Paradise," Jimmy Buffett sings, “Heaven on earth with an onion slice.”may be just that: heaven on earth - but maybe bring your own onion slices.“Margaritaville started out as an idea, but now you can actually spend an evening there, and get your mind on island time,” Jimmy Buffett said in a press release, whilecalled the musical “A little slice of paradise.”Margaritaville is coming to life and coming to Charleston. To enjoy Jimmy Buffett’s classics, visit gaillardcenter.org and purchase tickets. Tickets are $30-$90.