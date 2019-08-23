Clayton James releases new song and announces new mixtape

Provided

Clayton James will perform his new album at the Royal American on August 25

Rapper Clayton James dropped a new track, "Paranoid," on Aug. 21 ahead of his upcoming mixtape,"It's the first track on the tape because I wrote it at kind of a low point for me," James explains. "As the project goes on, the vibe gets more positive and confident with myself as an artist.""Paranoid" fits the chill style that fans can expect from James, but its content is turbulent."You ever felt crazy/ off from the rest of your friends/ like your thoughts just don't offer the sense/ to get off of the fence," he raps on the second verse.will be released on September 6, but James promises to perform all seven tracks from the new project at the Royal American on Aug. 25.