Umphrey's McGee announces Woodlands Fall Music and Arts Festival in November

Woodlands Fall Music & Arts tickets are on sale now
Jam-rockers Umphrey's McGee announced the inaugural Woodlands Fall Music & Arts Festival. The event will take place on Nov. 8 and 9 at The Charleston Woodlands.
Big Something, CBDB, Empire Strikes Brass, Heather Gillis Band, Manic Focus, Runaway Gin, Spafford, Sunsquabi, The Movement, theNEWDEAL, Voodoo Visionary, and Zach Deputy have been confirmed to perform. In addition, Umphrey's will play four different sets across the two nights.
“We have actively been looking for a good home for an Umphrey’s anchored festival and when I first stepped foot on the grounds of Charleston Woodlands, I knew we had found it," band manager Vince Iwinski wrote in a press release. "This festival will offer the perfect combination of aesthetics; incredible natural beauty and top-notch rock show production.”
This is the third large show to be announced for the Charleston Woodlands this fall. Prior to Umphrey's announcement, Skinful Halloween was announced to return and the Pour House revealed their Into the Woods festival.
Tickets for the Woodlands Fall Music & Arts Festival are on sale at thewoodlandsfestival.com
