Tuesday, August 20, 2019
SUSTO announces two nights of Halloween shows at the Music Farm
Treat, not a trick
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 9:48 AM
In honor of the spookiest time of year, SUSTO is performing two nights in a row at the Music Farm on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
It looks like tickets will be $25 a pop. Tickets will officially go on sale Fri. Aug. 23, but per the band's Twitter, you can get tickets starting today at 10 a.m. w/ code VAMPIRO.
On Halloween night, Dylan LeBlanc and Baby Yaga will open for the Charleston indie rockers. On the next night, Nicole Atkins and Ona will take over as the opening act.
In February, SUSTO dropped their third album, Ever Since I Lost My Mind
, a project that writer Kelly Rae Smith described
as songwriter Justin Osborne's "most personal collection of songs yet."
SUSTO's infectious hooks and honest songs have made them one of Charleston's most popular rock bands for the better part of the decade. Although some members of the band left in the last three years to start other projects (the Artisanals and Babe Club), Osborne's songs have continued to bring more prominence to the local scene.
