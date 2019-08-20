Former Charleston radio personality Scott Hantske will be remembered at the Washout on Tuesday

click to enlarge
Friends of former Charleston radio personality and musician Scott Hantske will gather at the Washout to remember his life on Tuesday evening.
Hantske, who has lived in Beaufort in recent years, died over the weekend.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Washout at 6 p.m.
Charleston radio host Jim "The Critic" Voigt remembered Hantske for his quick wit on the air and musical talent. Voigt says he originally met Hantske when he delivered 96 Wave's morning Wake and Bake Surf Report.
"I met the great 'Dr.' Scott Hantske nearly 30 years ago in our early 96 Wave days. He was already a legendary figure in the Charleston scene," says Voigt. "He was our Wake and Bake Surf Reporter on the Wave morning show with Atom Taler, Richard Todd, and myself. Very quick witted, and always entertaining, you never knew what you were gonna get outta Hantske."
Hantske went on to sing vocals on a few songs recorded for the show and was a frontman for their band, Voigt calling him "A combo of Johnny Rotten & Henry Rollins, intense and riveting."
"Then I started doing afternoons on Wave in 1999, and of course I had to have him on as our 420 Surf Reporter!" Voigt says. "He always delivered on the air."
Voigt says he last saw Hantske last month on a trip to Beaufort which he documented on a recent "Trippin with the Critic" show available on the 105.5 The Bridge website.
"Charleston has lost one of their most unique characters," Voigt says.