Charleston artists will rally over Spotify pay at the Royal American on Friday

The Rally for Artist Rights, a community-wide meeting to discuss Spotify's artist compensation practices, will be held at the Royal American on August 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Local organizer Niecy Blues describes the event as a "meeting of the minds."
"It's like an open forum space for artists and listeners, actually," says Blues. "We want it to be a safe space for artists to kind of talk about their grievances and their day-to-day lives as artists, and how it's pretty difficult to sustain a living using streaming services."
"A lot of times the only way that we are able to make money is from touring, is from playing live shows, and selling our merchandise," she adds.
The rally, created by electronic artist Diaspoura, is a national event. Similar discussions were held in New York, Los Angeles, and Portland, Ore. in the last month.
Diaspoura, known off-stage as Anjali Naik, was a popular chill-pop artist in the Charleston area before they left the Holy City in 2017. Even in 2018, they were speaking
about the treatment artists receive from streaming services.
"I definitely want it to get the attention of Spotify, honestly, and other streaming services," Blues states.
Spotify has received criticism for their low payment to artists in the last several years. According to a 2018 CNBC article
, Spotify pays artists between $.006 and $.0084, which is dispersed between record labels, songwriters, producers, and the actual artist.
Several publications, including The Ringer
and Rolling Stone
, have posed the question over whether Spotify should change their methodology of paying artists.