Charleston musicians will recreate Woodstock tunes at the Pour House on festival's 50th anniversary

Steven Sandifer is hosting a tribute to Woodstock featuring several Charleston musicians

In 1969, Woodstock, the most significant festivals in music history, took place on a dairy farm in New York. Some of the biggest music acts of all time (Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, the Who, the Grateful Dead, Sly and the Family Stone) turned “3 days of peace and music” into a flashpoint for the counterculture of the '60s.As Dangermuffin drummer Steven Sandifer shows, Woodstock’s influence continues to this day. "I discovered adouble disc when I was in high school," he says. "Ever since then I've pondered many times what it would have been like to be there, amongst those people, during those times, listening to those musicians."Since Sandifer hasn’t perfected time travel, yet, he decided to do the next best thing: pool together some of Charleston’s finest musicians to recreate songs from the original festival.Members of Doom Flamingo, Little Bird, Dangermuffin, The Reckoning, Runaway Gin, and more were recruited to bring this piece of music history to life for one night."I chose these musicians from my personal connection with each of them, their work ethic and creative talents, combined with my confidence in their interpretation of the artists we are representing," Sandifer adds. "The level of musicianship in Charleston is very high and these hand-picked musicians are at the top of their game."Those interested in living (or reliving) Woodstock’s musical highlights can get on down to the Pour House on August 17 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12/adv, $15/dos.