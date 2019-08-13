Skinful Halloween returns in 2019 with Method Man headlining at Charleston Woodlands

click to enlarge
Charleston's infamous seasonal bash Skinful Halloween is rising from the dead in 2019. The adult costume party will return on Sat. Oct. 26 at the Charleston Woodlands with some serious talent on deck.
Method Man, Redman, Mix Master Mike of Beastie Boys fame, and DJ Qbert are set to headline. Local reggae heroes the Dubplates have also been confirmed for the show. Plenty of other artists are still to be announced.
"There's been such an outcry of support, of people begging us to bring this event back," says Big Hair Dave, the event's longtime organizer. "We found the perfect venue for this event where we're able to have camping, it's far enough removed where there's no noise issues. It's a dream venue for this type of event."
The Charleston Woodlands is a new outdoor venue in West Ashley at 4279 Ashley River Road.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Palmetto Community Care and wildlife sanctuary Keepers of the Wild.
Tickets will go on sale Mon. Aug. 19 at 12 p.m. at citypapertickets.com
. Early bird tickets will be $60 and includes the ability to camp onsite. Tickets will go up to $75 after the early bird period.
(Full disclosure: City Paper
is handling ticketing for this event.)
A limited number of car, RV, and premium camping spots will also be available on the night of the shindig.
Skinful Halloween ran for 13 years until a hiatus in 2014. While it received high marks from attendants, noise ordinances, and some reactions to what you might expect at a Halloween party composed of adults caused the event to shuffle locations in 2013.