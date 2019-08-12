Punk and metal benefit concert to aid local animal advocacy group

click to enlarge Flickr user maplegirlie

More like metal mutt days, am I right?

Event Details Punks for Pitbulls @ The Tin Roof 1117 Magnolia Road West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Sat., Aug. 17 Music Map

The Tin Roof and Pit Bull Adventures will host a benefit concert for local non-profit Southern Tails for Precious Paws on Sat. Aug. 17.Titled "Punks for Pitbulls," the event will feature horror-punk band Monsters from Outer Space, punk sub-genre sampler Anergy, and beer/anger enthusiasts Guardian’s Warlock.Samantha Hill, author of children’s book Pit Bull Adventures and president of the affiliated company of the same name, says that she wanted to do something good for this specific breed of dogs. "The pit bull breed has been outcast and victimized and bullied," she commented in an email.Tin Roof Owner Erin Tyler was happy to bring the show to her popular West Ashley venue."I gladly accepted because I love hosting any benefit show, especially one for animals," says Tyler. "I have two pit bulls, so this event is very special and close to my heart. They are often a misunderstood breed that are actually incredibly sweet and friendly."Precious Paws is a nonprofit based on Johns Island, dedicated to bringing a happy home to every abandoned canine they meet. The organization does not discriminate based on breed or age."Southern Tails for Precious Paws is an awesome organization and they need financial help, and the love they have for rescue is so inspiring," Hill adds.The doggie doors open at 8 p.m., and admission is $10 or $5 if you bring an unopened bag of dog food. All proceeds from the door will go to Southern Tails for Precious Paws.