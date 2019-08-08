Hootie & The Blowfish's new album, "Imperfect Circle," coming in November

Watch 10 versions of Darius Rucker singing the "Star Spangled Banner" for your Fourth of July

Rock me momma like a ramparts we watch

It turns out that Darius Rucker has sung the Star Spangled Banner a lot. What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July in Charleston than with watching 30 minutes of Hootie frontman and Grand Ole Opry member Darius Rucker singing the national anthem a capella? Happy Fourth.

By Sam Spence

