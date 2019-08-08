Hootie & The Blowfish's new album, "Imperfect Circle," coming in November

After a fourteen years, Hootie and the Blowfish announced their new album, Imperfect Circle, is coming on Fri. Nov. 1. It is available to pre-save on Spotify and pre-order in a package deal on their website
. Pre-orders include their new song, Rollin'.
According to USA Today,
the album had some star-studded help: Sheryl Crow sings back up throughout the album (which seems like a pretty good get), and a song on the album, "Wild Fire Love," was the product of a writing session with the ginger crooner Ed Sheeran.
The new music comes 25 years after their original hit album, Cracked Rear View
, 14 years after their last record, Looking for Lucky,
and 11 years after they went into hiatus so frontman Darius Rucker could focus on his solo career.
The band announced last December they would celebrate 25 years since their debut
with a tour with the Barenaked Ladies, to really hit your '90s nostalgia. With half of the band living in the Charleston area and hosting their annual Homegrown series, we're sure they'll announce a Charleston date when they inevitably announce the supporting tour. We'll keep you posted.