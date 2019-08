Lineup announced for Into the Woods, Charleston Pour House's inaugural West Ashley music and arts fest

click to enlarge PROVIDED

Into The Woods Music and Arts Festival will be a bear-free excursion into Charleston's natural environment

Into the Woods, the Pour House's inaugural music and arts festival at the new Charleston Woodlands venue, announced their schedule and final lineup additions yesterday.Local hip-hop stars Little Stranger and blues steel guitarist Roosevelt Collier were just added to the expansive list of artists from varied genres. The full schedule is printed below.The festival, taking place between Oct. 4-6, encourages attendees to break out their tent, hammock, bug spray, flashlights, and other camping accoutrements for three days into, uhm... the woods. The forested area that will host the Pour House's music and arts shindig will be the Woodlands, a 6,000-acre venue near Middleton Plantation.Tickets are on sale at intothewoodscharleston.com John Medeski's Mad SkilletAndy Frasco and the UNSol Driven TrainFunk YouKitchen DwellersROBOTRIO"The Acid Test"by The ReckoningKozelskiDoom FlamingoLeftover Salmon (2 sets)Andy Frasco & The UNRayland BaxterTravers BrothershipThe FritzKitchen DwellersSchemaReckoning plays Workingman's DeadFunk YouLittle StrangerElectric KifSol Driven TrainRev. Jeff MosierPeaches for Peace – An Allman Brothers tribute feat. Travers Brothership & ROBOTRIOThe FritzMotown Throwdown plays Jerry Garcia BandSchemaEasy HoneyRev. Jeff Mosier