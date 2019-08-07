Lineup announced for Into the Woods, Charleston Pour House's inaugural West Ashley music and arts fest

click to enlarge
Into The Woods Music and Arts Festival will be a bear-free excursion into Charleston's natural environment
Into the Woods, the Pour House's inaugural music and arts festival at the new Charleston Woodlands venue, announced their schedule and final lineup additions yesterday.
Local hip-hop stars Little Stranger and blues steel guitarist Roosevelt Collier were just added to the expansive list of artists from varied genres. The full schedule is printed below.
The festival, taking place between Oct. 4-6, encourages attendees to break out their tent, hammock, bug spray, flashlights, and other camping accoutrements for three days into, uhm... the woods. The forested area that will host the Pour House's music and arts shindig will be the Woodlands, a 6,000-acre venue near Middleton Plantation.
Tickets are on sale at intothewoodscharleston.com
.
Fri. Oct. 4
John Medeski's Mad Skillet
Andy Frasco and the UN
Sol Driven Train
Funk You
Kitchen Dwellers
ROBOTRIO
"The Acid Test"by The Reckoning
Kozelski
Sat. Oct. 5
Doom Flamingo
Leftover Salmon (2 sets)
Andy Frasco & The UN
Rayland Baxter
Travers Brothership
The Fritz
Kitchen Dwellers
Schema
Reckoning plays Workingman's Dead
Funk You
Little Stranger
Electric Kif
Sol Driven Train
Rev. Jeff Mosier
Sun. Oct. 6
Peaches for Peace – An Allman Brothers tribute feat. Travers Brothership & ROBOTRIO
The Fritz
Motown Throwdown plays Jerry Garcia Band
Schema
Easy Honey
Rev. Jeff Mosier