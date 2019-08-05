HEART welcomes adults with special needs to the stage at their Inclusive Open Mic Night

click to enlarge
HEART
HEART will begin hosting their Inclusive Open Mic Night four times a year
HEART, a non-profit geared toward helping adults with special needs grow as artists, will host another Inclusive Open Mic Night on Aug. 15 at HEART’s headquarters at 754 Rutledge Avenue. Musical artists, poets, comedians, story-tellers, or any other type of performers are encouraged to attend.
“We had our first ‘official’ Open Mic in April which was sparked by the great reception of our Christmas party last year which included an open mic,” says Farrah Hoffmire, HEART’s founding director .
“We moved through feelings of great joy and celebration to tears from raw and touching performances,” she added about the Open Mic Night in April. “We had a rapper, a poet, dancers, singers, piano, guitar, harmonica, singer-songwriter. It was a beautifully enriching evening that lifted attendees and participating artists' spirits.”
Adults without special needs are also encouraged to perform.
“In April, we had students from White Keys Studios sign up (kids and adults), who were performing for a crowd for the first time,” Hoffmire explains. “We had several parents who have always wanted to perform in public and gave it a whirl because the audience is so encouraging, we had people of all abilities show up and share. The room was electric and energy transformed according to performers.”
HEART plans to make the Inclusive Open Mic Night a quarterly event, with another planned for December. This adds to their growing roster of events to encourage adults with special needs to embrace their artistic side.
During this year’s Piccolo Spoleto, HEART put together a comedy show called STAR
, about a group of out-of-work actors that hop into the wrestling ring.
Anyone wishing to perform should be in attendance by 5 p.m. to sign up for the performer’s list. The Inclusive Open Mic Night is a free event. More information can be found on HEART’s website
. The performances will begin 5 p.m.