Jump, Little Children returns to the Charleston Music Hall in December

Jumping Back

Jump, Little Children will return to the Charleston Music Hall for another end-of-the-year blowout
Jump, Little Children are the next band in a string of local favorites returning home to play at the Charleston Music Hall. The performance on Dec. 27 will be another the end-of-the-year performance for the band, which has become a tradition over the years.

"The band will be accompanied on-stage by some very special guests that harken back to their days of the famed Dock St. Theater shows," said a press release from the Charleston Music Hall.

With an extensive career bookmarked by the 2018 LP Sparrow, which tied with Ranky Tanky for Best Album at last year's City Paper Music Award, Jump has over two decades of material to draw from. The show in December will consist of two hourlong sets.

Tickets for the event run between $35-$45. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 2 at 3 p.m.

