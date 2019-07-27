ETV announces country music songwriting contest to coincide with new Ken Burns doc

click to enlarge Flickr user sullyphotoagraphy

SCETV is launching a country music songwriting contest geared toward students in grades 5-12.The deadline for submissions is Sept. 6 and finalists will be notified on Sept. 10. From there, a country music-version of democracy will do its thing.The general public will vote online for the winner from the selected finalists, and the country songwriting champ will be announced on Sept. 25.The competition coincides with the release of, a new film from prolific documentarian Ken Burns.The winner will be declared at a screening of Burns' documentary at the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville.