Saturday, July 27, 2019

ETV announces country music songwriting contest to coincide with new Ken Burns doc

Not Just for Outlaws

Posted by Heath Ellison on Sat, Jul 27, 2019 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER SULLYPHOTOAGRAPHY
  • Flickr user sullyphotoagraphy
SCETV is launching a country music songwriting contest geared toward students in grades 5-12.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 6 and finalists will be notified on Sept. 10. From there, a country music-version of democracy will do its thing.

The general public will vote online for the winner from the selected finalists, and the country songwriting champ will be announced on Sept. 25.

The competition coincides with the release of Country Music, a new film from prolific documentarian Ken Burns.

The winner will be declared at a screening of Burns' documentary at the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS